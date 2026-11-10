Man stabbed to death in broad daylight by unidentified assailants in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi:

A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in broad daylight on a busy road in northwest Delhi's Rohini, police said. The incident occurred on Monday in Sector 10, near a shopping mall, within the limits of Prashant Vihar police station. The attack triggered panic among commuters and shopkeepers in the area.

Attacked with sharp-edged weapons

The victim, identified as Pintu, was allegedly intercepted by the assailants on the road. They attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, inflicting multiple stab wounds, before escaping from the spot.

Following the incident, police teams and forensic experts reached the scene to collect evidence and inspect the area. The victim's body was taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem examination.

Police are yet to establish the motive behind the killing.

Police teams have been deployed to scan CCTV footage from the surrounding shopping complexes and adjoining road networks to identify the attackers and track down their escape route. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

16-year-old boy stabbed to death

Earlier on November 8, a16-year-old boy was stabbed to death after allegedly resisting an attempt to snatch his mobile phone in north Delhi's Wazirabad, said officials. The deceased has been identified as Devansh.

Devansh had gone out with his friends on Saturday to purchase firecrackers ahead of Diwali. The group was returning through Surendra Colony, some men allegedly stopped them and tried to snatch his mobile phone. "When he resisted, the accused stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the spot. His friends rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead," a senior police officer said.

A forensic team collected evidence from the crime scene, while police examined CCTV footage to identify the attackers.

In a separate incident on the same day, a 19-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death following a personal dispute in the G-Block area of northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri. The victim later succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased's family has alleged that three identified men were involved in the killing.

Police teams visited both crime scenes and launched investigations into the incidents. Officers are also examining the family's claims to determine the circumstances surrounding the murder.

(With ANI inputs)

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