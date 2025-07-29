Man shot dead in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh, police suspect personal enmity behind murder The shooting took place near Madipur when Manzur was returning home on his rickshaw after closing his stall at the local market.

New Delhi:

A 45-year-old man was shot dead in West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area late Monday night, according to police. The incident was reported around 10 pm, after which the injured man was rushed to GFS Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Manzur (age around 45 years), a resident of Rajouri Garden. The deceased Manzoor used to sell clothes in weekly markets, police said.

Police suspect personal enmity behind murder

According to the information given by the police, Manzur was returning home from the weekly market in Madipur on a rickshaw when he was shot at close range by unidentified assailants. As per the preliminary investigation, the circumstances indicate that the murder was committed due to personal enmity. "There are no signs of robbery. Initial findings point towards a case of personal enmity," a police officer said.

A case has been registered and multiple teams have been deployed to trace the accused. Raids are underway at various suspected locations, the officer said, adding that CCTV footage from the area is being analysed. Further investigation is underway.

Miscreant arrested after encounter in Noida

Meanwhile, in an encounter with the Noida Thana-113 police, a miscreant identified as Deepak was injured and subsequently arrested. Deepak is accused of attacking photojournalist Pramod with a knife on July 28.

During the arrest, the police recovered illegal weapons, cartridges, and a knife from his possession. A case has been registered against him at Thana-113, and he already has 10 criminal cases registered against him.

