Wednesday, December 25, 2024
     
  4. Delhi: Man sets himself on fire near Parliament, rushed to the hospital

The police have also found a two-page suicide note from the incident site.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Arushi Jaiswal
New Delhi
Published : Dec 25, 2024 16:41 IST, Updated : Dec 25, 2024 16:42 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

A man has tried to commit suicide by setting himself on fire near Parliament, according to the Delhi Police. He has been taken to RML Hospital. The police have also found a two-page suicide note from the incident site.

"Today one person probably Jitendra of Uttar Pradesh's Bagpat set himself on fire in roundabout rail Bhavan. The local police and railway police along with some civil persons immediately extinguished the fire and the person was sent to hospital. The issue as we can decipher is probably related and personal enmity in Bagpat.  Further investigation is on," said police.

The story is being updated. 

