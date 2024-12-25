Delhi: Man sets himself on fire near Parliament, rushed to the hospital

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

A man has tried to commit suicide by setting himself on fire near Parliament, according to the Delhi Police. He has been taken to RML Hospital. The police have also found a two-page suicide note from the incident site.

"Today one person probably Jitendra of Uttar Pradesh's Bagpat set himself on fire in roundabout rail Bhavan. The local police and railway police along with some civil persons immediately extinguished the fire and the person was sent to hospital. The issue as we can decipher is probably related and personal enmity in Bagpat. Further investigation is on," said police.

The story is being updated.