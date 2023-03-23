Man kills wife over suspicion of having affair with another woman, later commits suicide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

A man in New Delhi killed his wife over suspicion of her being in an alleged affair with another woman. The accused later committed suicide. According to the police, they received a call of a stabbing incident in Ambedkar Mohalla in North-East Delhi.

"On reaching the spot, the police found a woman with stab injuries lying in a pool of blood. She was rushed to the GTB Hospital, where she was declared brought dead," said Joy Tirkey, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East).

"The deceased has been identified as Nisha (26). Investigation was taken up after registering a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (UPC)," the DCP said.

Police said that there was an argument between Nisha and her husband Aziz over the former allegedly having an affair with another woman.

"Aziz had absconded with their two children after the murder of his wife. Several teams were formed to locate Aziz, which raided some places in Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh and Ahmedabad. However, Aziz managed to stay one step ahead of the police. He even called his wife's 'girlfriend' two days ago, saying that he had killed Nisha," Tirkey said.

"However, on Wednesday, it was learnt that Aziz had committed suicide at his native village in Kasganj. The two children are with his family members there," the officer said.

"With his death, the murder case of Nisha has been solved. An abated charge-sheet will be filed in the court in this case," he added.

