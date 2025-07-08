Delhi: Man, his cousin assaulted by bouncers at club inside 5-star hotel in Connaught Place, case registered The police are investigating the incident, and a case has been registered at the Connaught Place police station.

New Delhi:

A 23-year-old man and his cousin were allegedly assaulted and thrown out by two bouncers at a nightclub inside a 5-star hotel in Delhi's Connaught Place over a broken toilet flush, said police. The alleged incident took place in the early hours of July 1 at around 4:00 am.

What is the whole matter?

According to the complainant, a resident of west Delhi's Tilak Nagar, he had visited the club on Ashoka Road at around 12:30 am on July 1 with his cousin, a 32-year-old woman.

The altercation began after he went to the bathroom at around 4 am and found the toilet flush broken, and its water was spilling. As soon as he came out, the cleaner confronted him, accusing him of breaking the flush, leading to an argument between the two.

"The cleaner told me that you have broken the toilet. I even shut off the flush myself.f Meanwhile, two bouncers came and pushed me out of the club. I told both the bouncers that you cannot push me, then both those bouncers took me outside the club and beat me with kicks and punches."

The FIR stated that when the cousin tried to intervene, the bouncers allegedly beat her up as well. "They threatened to kill me and my sister. Both of us were then thrown out of the hotel gate," he alleged in his complaint.

The man then dialled the police helpline 112, following which a PCR team arrived at the spot. By the time police reached the spot, the club was closed. The police in the PCR vehicle took both of them to the LHMC hospital for treatment. Their medico-legal case report confirmed physical assault, the FIR stated.

FIR registered

The duo later approached the Connaught Place police station and submitted a formal complaint. A case has been registered under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint), and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the BNS against unknown persons.

He requested that legal action be taken against the bouncers who assaulted him and his cousin. He claims that he can identify the individuals involved if they are brought forward.

Police said that the case is currently under investigation, and they are reviewing CCTV footage and other evidence as part of the inquiry.

Also Read: Delhi women to get 'Saheli Smart Cards' for free bus travel: Here's how to apply

Also Read: Delhi Police arrest serial killer: Gang behind brutal murders of cab drivers in Uttarakhand exposed