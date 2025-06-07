Man arrested for giving death threat to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, says he was drunk The Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had received a death threat on Thursday, following which the Delhi Police and the Ghaziabad Police had launched a joint probe.

New Delhi:

The man who was accused of giving a death threat to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been arrested by the North West District unit of the Delhi Police. The accused has been arrested in Ghaziabad.

The Delhi CM, Gupta, had received a death threat on Thursday when a man had called the Police Control Room (PCR) in Ghaziabad. The Ghaziabad Police had informed their Delhi counterparts of the threat, following which both had launched a joint probe. The Delhi Police have informed that the accused has been apprehended and that he made the call intoxicated.

"The person who threatened to kill Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been apprehended from Ghaziabad by the team of Special Staff of Delhi Police North West District. The accused had made the call under the influence of alcohol," the Delhi Police has said.

Following the threat, Gupta's security was tightened on Friday (June 6). According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (City), Ghaziabad, the threat call was received around 11:00 pm on Thursday (June 5). The caller disconnected the call and switched off the phone immediately after issuing the threat. The matter was promptly escalated to the Delhi Police by the Inter-State Coordination Cell of the Ghaziabad Police.

Meanwhile, the Delhi CM was allotted an official residence on Friday almost 100 days after taking office.

The death threat to the CM came days after threatening emails to blow up two government buildings in central Delhi were received. The emails, threatening to blow up Udyog Bhawan and Nirman Bhawan, were sent on May 30 at nearly 6:49 A.M. to senior officials.

Notably, the threats and attacks targeting Delhi's Chief Ministers are not unprecedented. In 2019, former CM Arvind Kejriwal was physically assaulted by an auto-rickshaw driver who claimed dissatisfaction with unfulfilled electoral promises. In 2016, black ink was hurled at Kejriwal during an official event at Chhatrasal Stadium by a woman protesting an alleged scam involving CNG vehicle stickers. Another incident occurred during Kejriwal’s public address on the "odd-even" vehicle rationing scheme, when the protester interrupted the event with ink as a form of dissent.