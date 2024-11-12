Delhi: Man arrested at IGI airport for smuggling heroin worth Rs 29 crore

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational Image

A significant drug bust operation occurred at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi, where customs officials arrested an Indian man for allegedly smuggling heroin valued at over Rs 29 crore.

According to the information released, the suspect was intercepted on November 9 after arriving from Bangkok with a layover in Kuala Lumpur. The official stated, during a detailed search of his luggage, authorities discovered a concealed narcotic substance.

“White narcotics substance, weighing a total of 7.321 kg (net weight excluding packing material), was found in seven green polythene packets hidden inside the passenger's trolley bag,” according to the statement released by the customs department.

"Initial analysis confirmed the substance as heroin, with an estimated market value of approximately Rs 29.28 crore," it added. Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that post the incident, the passenger was promptly taken into custody, and the narcotics were seized.

