Malviya Nagar fire: 26 AC units found installed in hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj's lavish home | Video

New Delhi:

Delhi Police on Wednesay arrested Lavkesh Bajaj, owner of the hotel building in Malviya Nagar where a devastating fire killed 21 people on Wednesday. He was arrested hours after the blaze ripped through the Flourish Stay B&B in the congested Hauz Rani area in south Delhi. Earlier, police had issued a look out circular (LOC) against Bjaja and his wife, and launched an operation to trace them.

Following the deaths of 21 people in the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy in Delhi, the police have significantly intensified their investigation. In their search for the hotel owner, Lovekesh Bajaj—who was absconding since the incident—a police team visited his residence in Saket, but he was not found there. According to reports, Lavkesh Bajaj's lavish residence is located at the address D-140 in the Saket area of ​​South Delhi. His entire family resides in this sprawling home, which is built on a plot spanning approximately 500 square yards.

A four-storey lavish residence: Check modern amenities on every floor

It is reported that Lavkesh Bajaj lived in this very house along with his three or four brothers and other family members. Extensive woodwork has been incorporated throughout his four-storey residence. The grandeur of the property is clearly evident when viewed from the rear.

A total of 26 air-conditioning units can be seen installed on the back wall of the house—a visual indicator of the sheer size of the home and the extent of its amenities. Unlike many neighboring properties, Lavkesh Bajaj's home does not feature a separate entry gate at the rear; instead, the entire back section is enclosed by walls.

Delhi LG orders drive to check fire safety at all hotels

Earlier in the day, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu ordered a month-long drive to check fire safety compliance at all hotels, nursing homes, coaching institutes, restaurants and other vulnerable commercial establishments, officials said.

Sandhu chaired a meeting with the concerned departments and directed the officials to commence the drive from June 4 to check strict compliance with fire safety norms, they said.

"All hotels, lodges, inns, nursing homes, coaching institutes, restaurants and other vulnerable commercial establishments will be covered in the drive. All rooms in hotels, lodges and inns exceeding the permitted limit to be closed," an official said.

The was operating nearly four times beyond its permitted capacity

The hotel in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar that went up in flames on Wednesday, leaving at least 21 people dead, was allegedly operating nearly four times beyond its permitted capacity, had no fire safety clearance and functioned from a building where additional floors were illegally constructed, officials said. The deceased include 11 foreign nationals. At least 19 of the 35 injured remained in critical condition across hospitals in Delhi, according to official data.

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Malviya Nagar fire: Hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj arrested, magisterial inquiry ordered | What we know so far