Malviya Nagar Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: AAP's Somnath Bharti takes lead in early trends

Malviya Nagar Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Kalkaji Assembly constituency commenced along with the 69 other constituencies of Delhi. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Somnath Bharti is leading from the seat in early trends.

The key parties in the fray are the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

The tough contest is between AAP's three-time MLA Somnath Bharti and his rivals, Satish Upadhyay from the BJP and Jitender Kumar Kochar from Congress.

Malviya Nagar Assembly Constituency

The Malviya Nagar Assembly constituency is one of the 70 constituencies in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. Situated in South Delhi, Malviya Nagar is a residential area located between Saket and Hauz Khas. It is a part of the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress are some of the main parties in the constituency.

Malviya Nagar Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,52,442 voters in the Malviya Nagar constituency during the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections. Out of this, 82,341 voters were male and 70,099 were female. 382 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Malviya Nagar in 2020 was 97 (80 were men and 17 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Malviya Nagar constituency was 1,39,987. Out of this, 76,604 voters were male and 63,370 were female. There were 466 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Malviya Nagar in 2015 was 44 (25 were men and 19 were women).

What happened in the 2020 and 2015 Assembly Elections?

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP candidate Somnath Bharti won the Malviya Nagar seat. He was polled 52,043 votes with a vote share of 57.97%. Bharti defeated BJP candidate Shailender Singh, who got 33,899 votes with a vote share of 37.76%. INC candidate Neetu Verma Soin stood third with 2,856 votes (3.18%). The total number of valid votes polled was 89,778.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP candidate Somnath Bharti won the seat. He was polled 51,196 votes with a vote share of 54.99%. BJP candidate Nandani Sharma got 35,299 (37.91%) and was the runner-up. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 93,105. Congress candidate Yogendra Shastri came in third with 5, 555 votes (5.97%).