Major reshuffle in Delhi Police: 70 IPS officers transferred by LG Saxena

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police has carried out a major reshuffle, transferring and posting a total of 70 IPS officers across key departments. As part of the changes, 1994-batch IPS officer Anand Mohan has been appointed DG of Tihar Jail, 1991-batch IPS officer Virendra Singh has been made DG of Home Guards, and 1997-batch IPS officer Surender Singh has taken charge as DG of Civil Defence.

https://getapi.indiatvnews.com/doc/transfer-order.pdf

The move, aimed to enhance administrative efficiency and strengthen departmental management, has been announced by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Delhi Police launches 'Operation Aaghat' ahead of Holi

In a pre-Holi drive against habitual criminals and lawbreakers, the southern range of the Delhi Police has arrested 204 people and taken preventive action against 973 others under 'Operation Aaghat' ahead of Holi, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

The officer described the operation as "intelligence-driven" and carried out across the south and southeast districts. It aimed to curb the activities of bootleggers, drug peddlers, and other troublemakers, ensuring that festival celebrations remain peaceful.

Arrests were made under several laws, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Delhi Excise Act, and the Public Gambling Act. Additionally, four proclaimed offenders and 29 known criminals were also taken into custody during the operation.

In southeast Delhi, police arrested 137 individuals and apprehended 449 more under preventive measures. One proclaimed offender was also held in the district.

The drive also targeted violations of the Cigarettes and Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), resulting in 63 challans and fines totalling Rs 11,500. Police also seized 273 vehicles under the Delhi Police Act.

In the south district, 67 people were arrested while 524 were apprehended preventively. Officers said three proclaimed offenders and 29 habitual criminals were also taken into custody during the campaign.

The operation is part of Delhi Police’s ongoing efforts to maintain law and order during major festivals and to prevent unlawful activities in the city.