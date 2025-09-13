Woman who crashed brand new Thar at Delhi showroom explains what actually happened | VIDEO Woman in Delhi Mahindra Thar showroom crash denies death rumours, clarifies she wasn’t driving and no one was injured.

New Delhi:

A bizarre and shocking accident at a Mahindra showroom in East Delhi’s Nirman Vihar has taken social media by storm after a brand-new Mahindra Thar crashed through a glass wall and toppled onto the road from the first floor. Amid viral videos and widespread speculation, Ghaziabad resident Maani Pawar, who was inside the car, has stepped forward to clear the air: “I am alive, not injured, and I was not driving the car.”

The incident took place on September 8, Pawar’s birthday, during a traditional ritual involving the crushing of a lemon under the car’s tyre for good luck. Maani and her husband, Pradeep, were inside the vehicle along with a salesperson when the accident occurred. Instead of gently rolling over the lemon, the car reportedly accelerated sharply due to high RPM and broke through the showroom’s glass façade, crashing onto the street below.

“All three of us exited through the front doors safely,” said Pawar in a video posted to her Instagram, debunking viral claims that she suffered severe injuries or had died. “Some fake videos said I had broken my nose or died in the crash — all of that is false.”

Pawar, a makeup artist by profession, also clarified that she was not behind the wheel and that her husband was driving. Despite this, she became the subject of sexist memes and online trolling, with comments like “Nimbu zinda hai ke nahi” and “Papa ki pari hawa mein udi” going viral. The backlash forced her to turn off comments on her video.

“Logon ko sach batana zaroori tha,” said Maani. She also expressed concern about her face being superimposed onto unrelated videos, further spreading misinformation. She stated that the woman in those edited clips had even contacted her about the misuse of her image.

The couple now plans to file for insurance to cover the damage to their Rs 27 lakh Mahindra Thar Roxx, and confirmed that all documentation is in order.

As Maani puts it: “Jo hona tha, ho gaya. But please stop spreading fake news — I’m safe, and so is the lemon.”