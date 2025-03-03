Mahila Samriddhi Yojana: How will women get Rs 2,500 in Delhi? Know eligibility, application process Mahila Samriddhi Yojana: The first installment of Rs 2,500 monthly support to women would be credited to their accounts by March 8 under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana.

Mahila Samriddhi Yojana: The BJP government of Delhi is committed to fulfill its election promise. Ahead of the elections, the party had announced the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, which provides Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to eligible women. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced that the first installment of the monthly support will be credited to eligible women's bank accounts by March 8, 2025. All the eligible women can register for the scheme by visiting the official website, where the online application process will be available.

How to register for Mahila Samriddhi Yojana scheme?

All women citizens have to visit the official website for registration.

After reaching the website, click on the "Register" option.

A new page will open in which women citizens have to fill in the required information and upload the required documents.

After filling in all the details, women citizens have to review the information and complete the process by clicking on "Submit".

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must be a women citizen.

Women citizens must be permanent residents of Delhi.

Women citizens must be above 18 years of age.

Eligible women citizens must have a bank account.

Required Documents

Aadhaar Card

Ration Card

Proof of Address

Mobile Number

Objective of the scheme?

The main objective of this scheme is to improve the social status of economically weaker women citizens of Delhi. Under this scheme, efforts will be made to make women self-reliant by providing them financial assistance, so that they can handle their expenses themselves and do not depend on anyone. To avail the benefits under this scheme, women citizens should be above 18 years of age and should be from economically weaker families. The financial assistance will be sent directly to their bank account through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer).

