Mahila Samman Yojana: Delhi police forms teams to conduct probe after LG order

The Delhi Police on Sunday formed multiple teams to investigate camps which are allegedly gathering personal details of women. The move comes after Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena ordered an inquiry against private persons allegedly collecting personal details of women in the name of enrolling them for Mahila Samman Yojana. LG ordered probe after receiving a complaint from Congress leader and party's New Delhi Assembly seat candidate Sandeep Dikshit.

DCPs to supervise the investigation

As per the police official, senior officers will form teams and DCPs will supervise the investigation. "There are 15 police districts in Delhi. We have ordered senior officers to form teams and investigate the entire matter properly. Teams will coordinate and work under the close supervision of DCPs," the senior police officer said.

On December 25, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit met LG and expressed concerns regarding data safety in Mahila Samman Yojana registration. After this meeting, LG ordered the probe.

In a letter addressed to the chief secretary and police commissioner, LG's principal secretary had said, "Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor has desired the Chief Secretary to get an inquiry conducted through Divisional Commissioner in the matter of collection of personal details and forms by non-government people."

The letter also said the police commissioner may direct the field officers to take action as per law against any person found breaching the privacy of citizens by collecting their personal details in the name of enrolling them for "benefits".

Mahila Samman Yojana

Mahila Samman Yojana was proposed in the budget of 2024-25, AAP had announced to give Rs 1,000 every month to women registered under this scheme. However, ahead of Delhi election 2025, Arvind Kejriwal announced to increase the amount. He announced that Rs 2,100 would be provided to all adult women every month if his party returned to power for a third consecutive term after the assembly elections, due in February.

The registrations are underway since December 23. AAP volunteers are registering women under the scheme. Kejriwal said the women were fully supportive of the scheme and more than 22 lakh had registered themselves so far.