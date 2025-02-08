Madipur Election Result 2025 Live: AAP, BJP in close contest, counting of votes begins

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025.

Madipur 2025 Result Live: The counting of votes for the Madipur Assembly constituency began at 8 am amid tight security. The key parties in the fray are the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

Result LIVE Updates:

As per early trends BJP's Kailash Gangwal took lead.

Madipur Assembly Election 2025 Key Candidates

The seat will see a close contest between AAP, BJP and Congress. AAP has fielded Rakhi Birla, while BJP has nominated Kailash Gangwal. The Congress has put Jai Prakash Panwar in the fray.

Madipur Assembly Past Winners

In the 2020 Assembly elections, AAP's Girish Soni won the Madipur seat with a convincing margin of 22,719 votes. Soni received 56.00 per cent of the vote share with 64,440 votes, defeating BJP's Kailash Sankhla, who garnered 41,721 votes with a 36.26 per cent vote share.

The 70 Assembly seats of Delhi went to polls on February 5. Since 2019, VVPAT (voter verifiable paper audit trail) slips from five randomly selected polling stations are matched with the EVM count for greater transparency.

Officials said paramilitary force personnel have been deployed to ensure security during the counting exercise.