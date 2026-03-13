LPG mayhem: Routine leaves of Delhi Police personnel cancelled over law and order concerns

New Delhi:

Delhi Police has suspended routine leave for its personnel as authorities step up vigilance across the national capital following concerns over irregular LPG supplies. According to an official directive issued on March 12 by the Joint Commissioner of Police (Operations), police personnel across all districts and specialised units will not be granted routine leave until further notice. The order stated that leave will be approved only in genuine emergency situations and only after proper verification and authorisation by the concerned authority.

The communication also instructed Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to strictly enforce the directive. Officials said the decision has been taken with the approval of the Special Commissioner of Police (Operations).

The move comes at a time when the city has witnessed anxiety among residents and businesses due to disruptions in LPG cylinder supply. Authorities have received complaints related to panic buying, crowding outside gas agencies and allegations of black marketing.

Police teams deployed at gas agencies

To manage the situation, police presence has been increased at several locations. Senior officers have directed Station House Officers (SHOs) to prepare lists of gas agencies operating within their jurisdictions and ensure appropriate deployment of personnel to maintain order during cylinder distribution.

Police teams, including PCR vans, motorcycle patrol units and officers in plain clothes, have been positioned near gas agencies. Officials said the aim is to prevent hoarding, discourage illegal sale of LPG cylinders at higher prices and ensure that consumers receive supplies through the proper distribution system.

The supply disruption has affected both households and commercial establishments. Some restaurants and businesses have reportedly begun shifting to alternatives such as piped natural gas or induction cooking to manage their operations.

Government expresses concern

The Indian government on Friday expressed concern about the availability of LPG amid panic-buying due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. However, officials assured that supplies of piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) for household consumers are continuing normally without any disruption.

During a press briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing and Oil Refinery) in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said that LPG distribution is being given priority for essential places such as hospitals and hostels. She also noted that domestic LPG production has increased by 40 percent compared with the levels recorded on March 5.

To support fuel needs, the government has also released 48,000 kilolitres (around 48 million litres) of kerosene for distribution to different states. In addition, Coal India has been instructed to supply coal to hotels and restaurants to help meet their energy requirements.