Looking to buy land in Delhi's Vasant Kunj? DDA to auction 118 residential plots soon | Check details The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to auction 118 freehold residential plots in Vasant Kunj, as part of a major redevelopment plan in South Delhi. The project includes comprehensive infrastructure upgrades such as internal roads, drainage, water pipelines, parking areas, and green spaces.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to auction 118 freehold residential plots in Sector D6 of Vasant Kunj, one of South Delhi’s most upscale neighbourhoods, The Indian Express reported. The initiative is being taken to meet the rising demand for individual land ownership in the city while easing civic and infrastructure issues for nearby residents.

To kick off the project, the DDA has issued a tender seeking an agency to plan, demarcate, and develop the 118 plots. The assigned agency will also be responsible for executing extensive infrastructure works, including:

Construction of internal roads and pathways Laying of sewerage, stormwater drainage, and water supply pipelines Creation of green areas and public spaces Development of surface parking areas for existing flats in D6 Installation of rainwater harvesting systems Removal of construction debris and levelling of land

The estimated cost of the entire development project is Rs 7.46 crore, and the agency will be given 12 months to complete the work — three months for planning and design, and nine months for execution.

Plot sizes not disclosed yet, high demand expected

While the DDA has not yet revealed the exact sizes of the plots to be auctioned, officials have indicated that the land parcels are located in a prime area that will attract significant interest from individual buyers, investors, and developers. The plots are being offered on a freehold basis, allowing owners to have complete ownership and long-term flexibility.

Benefits for existing residents of D6 Mega Housing

The development is also expected to benefit the 1,904 residents of the D6 Mega Housing project in Vasant Kunj, who have long faced issues related to limited parking and inadequate civic infrastructure. DDA officials said the upcoming construction and plotted housing model will help ease these issues and make better use of underutilised land.

"This development will improve access, ease parking constraints, and offer an opportunity to those who prefer plotted housing. It's a step toward more organised and inclusive urban planning," said a DDA official.

E-auction process to begin soon

The DDA will conduct the sale of plots through a transparent e-auction process, which is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The agency has not yet released the starting bid or eligibility criteria but is likely to publish detailed guidelines once the groundwork is completed.

Part of a broader move to promote plotted housing

This initiative is part of a broader push by the DDA to encourage low-rise, plotted development in Delhi, especially in areas where apartment living may not be the preferred option. Plotted development is seen as a viable alternative that offers greater autonomy to homeowners while maintaining urban density and compliance with civic norms.

Once completed, the Vasant Kunj project is expected to serve as a model for similar ventures in other parts of Delhi, particularly where demand for freehold plots remains strong.