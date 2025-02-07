Laxmi Nagar Assembly Election 2025 Results LIVE: BJP takes lead in early trends

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Laxmi Nagar Delhi Assembly Election 2025 Results to be out today, February 8, 2025.

Laxmi Nagar Assembly Election 2025 Results: Counting votes for the Laxmi Nagar Assembly seats has started. Laxmi Nagar is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi and forms part of East Delhi. This seat was formed in 2022 following a reorganization by the Delimitation constituency. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the main political parties in the constituency. The polling was held on February 5, 2025, with a voter turnout of 60.87 per cent.

Laxmi Nagar Assembly Constituency: Candidates and Key contest

BBP Tyagi from AAP is contesting against BJP's Abhay Kumar Verma and congress candidate Sumit Sharma in the upcoming Delhi polls from the Laxmi Nagar seat.

Candidates Party Anima Ojha Right to Recall Party Gandhi Ji Gautam Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) Jagdish Kumar Garg IND Abhay Kumar Verma BJP Kusum Banwal Peoples Party of India (Democratic) Mohd Waqar Choudhary BSP Deepak Pandey Magadh Congress of India Sumit Sharma INC Vimal Kumar Saxena IND B B Tyagi AAP Namaha NCP Vikas Kaushik Aapsi Sahyog Party Ismail Voice of Awam Party Danveer Rashtra Nirman Party

Live Updates:

7.39 am: Vote counting will begin at 8.00 am.

8.00 am: Voting begins.

8.14 am: BJP takes lead in early trends.

What happened in 2020 and 2015?

In the 2020 Assembly Elections, Abhay Verma from BJP won the seat with a margin of 880 votes. Abhay Verma polled 65,735 votes with a vote share of 48.04 % and defeated Nitin Tyagi from AAP who got 64,855 votes (47.40 %).

In the 2015 Assembly Elections, Nitin Tyagi from AAP won the seat and was polled 58,229 votes with a vote share of 42.55%. BJP candidate B. B. Tyagi got 53,383 votes (39.01 %) and was the runner-up. Nitin Tyagi defeated B. B. Tyagi by a margin of 4,846 votes.