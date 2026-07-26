Lata Gupta appointed as chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women: Who is she?

New Delhi:

The Delhi CMO on Sunday confirmed the appointment of BJP leader Lata Gupta as the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women. The CMO also confirmed the appointments of Shyam Bala, Malti Verma, Lata Sidhi, Sanrakshika Sharma Jha and Renu Bhalla as members of the commission.

Lata takes the chairperson position, which had been lying vacant for over two years since Swati Maliwal had resigned in January 2024 to become a Rajya Sabha member. "The Government of Delhi has appointed Smt. Lata Gupta as the Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women and Smt. Shyam Bala, Smt. Malti Verma, Smt. Lata Sodhi, Smt. Sanrika Sharma Jha, and Smt. Renu Bhalla as Members," Delhi CMO said in a social media post.

The CMO highlighted that the Commission "plays a vital role in the safety, dignity, protection of rights, and empowerment of women. These appointments will infuse new momentum into the Commission's functioning, making access to justice, protection, and assistance even more effective for women."

Meanwhile, Gupta reacted to the opportunity of being appointed DCW chairperson. "Women safety has always been very big issue; my primary responsibility is to ensure that every women reach commission with ease and simplicity," she said as quoted by PTI.

Who is Lata Gupta?

Lata Gupta is a BJP leader, currently serving as the "Vice President of the Delhi unit" of the saffron party, the information on her Facebook profile states. Gupta has been a Municipal Councillor of two different wards in the Laxmi Nagar Assembly constituency.

She added that she "holds the distinction of being the first woman to serve as the Chairperson of the Delhi Standing Committee". Gupta added that she has held "several key organisational roles within the BJP, including District General Secretary, District President, District Co-in-Charge, State Mahila Morcha Minister, and State General Secretary." She is currently serving as the Vice President of the Delhi BJP and is also the in-charge of the Navin Shahdara area.

DCW chairperson position was vacant for more than two years

Meanwhile, the DCW position has been vacant for more than two years after Maliwal resigned, following her nomination to the Rajya Sabha by the then-ruling AAP. While signing her resignation, she became emotional and hugged her colleagues before leaving the office located at the Vikas Bhawan in ITO. The AAP was ousted by the BJP during the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections, marking the end of their near 10-year rule in the national capital.

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