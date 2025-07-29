Lajpat Nagar, Saket G Block in Delhi to have new metro link under Phase-4 expansion: Railways Ministry According to the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, this is the first Delhi Metro project that the company has been entrusted with. The RVNL is a public sector undertaking (PSU) of the Railways Ministry.

New Delhi:

In a major boost for Delhi's public transport network, a key metro corridor linking Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block has been approved for construction under Phase-4 of the Delhi Mass Rapid Transport System. The announcement was made on Tuesday by the construction wing of the Ministry of Railways. Officials stated that this new stretch is expected to enhance connectivity in South Delhi, easing travel for thousands of daily commuters and reducing congestion on city roads.

"This project will further facilitate smoother, more sustainable, and more efficient public transport in the national capital. The project is valued at approximately Rs 447.42 crore (inclusive of GST) and is expected to be completed within 36 months,” the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) said in a statement.

First Delhi Metro project for RVNL

According to the RVNL, this is the first Delhi Metro project that the company has been entrusted with. The RVNL is a public sector undertaking (PSU) of the Railways Ministry. "This underscores the company’s growing footprint in the development of urban transport infrastructure," the press note said.

Company officials said the scope of work includes the design and construction of a 7.298 km elevated viaduct, along with seven elevated station platforms namely Saket G block Pushp Vihar, Saket district centre, Pushpa Bhawan, Chirag Delhi, GK-1, Andrews Ganj, and Lajpat Nagar.

RVNL commits to world-class delivery

"This project is a significant opportunity for RVNL to contribute to the future-ready infrastructure of Delhi. We are committed to delivering it with excellence, safety, and innovation, fully aligned with DMRC’s vision of creating world-class urban mobility systems," Pradeep Gaur, Chairman and Managing Director, RVNL, said. "RVNL, among others, is already executing metro rail projects in eight cities in different parts of the country," Gaur added.

(With inputs from PTI)

