New Delhi:

A shocking incident unfolded at Delhi's Jama Masjid police station on Monday afternoon when a man, called to the station in connection with a family dispute, suddenly attacked police personnel with a knife, leaving as many as nine cops injured. The accused, identified as Nabeel, allegedly attacked the personnel before fleeing the police station. Police later tracked him down and opened fire while attempting to apprehend him after he attacked them again.

The incident took place at around 2:30 pm. All five injured police personnel sustained injuries to their faces and necks. They were initially rushed to Sanjeevan Hospital and later referred to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for better treatment.

Family dispute led to police station confrontation

According to the information, a dispute had broken out between the accused's mother and sister. Following a complaint in connection with the family dispute, police had summoned Nabeel to the Jama Masjid police station for questioning. However, during the proceedings, the accused suddenly pulled out a knife and attacked the police personnel present at the station. He subsequently fled the spot, triggering a search operation.

Accused allegedly looted two-wheeler while fleeing

After escaping from the police station, Nabeel allegedly looted a two-wheeler to make his getaway. The Central District Operations Unit subsequently tracked him down in the Chitli Qabar area.

When a police team reached the location to apprehend him, the accused allegedly attacked the personnel once again. The police then opened fire in self-defence and to overpower the accused.

Accused sustains bullets during police encounter

The Central District Police has confirmed that a total of nine police personnel were injured in the incident. While five policemen were attacked with a knife inside the Jama Masjid police station, four others sustained injuries during the police operation to apprehend the accused in the Chitli Qabar area.

According to the police, Nabeel initially attacked five personnel inside the police station, including two Sub-Inspectors (SIs), two Head Constables and one Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), before fleeing the spot.

Later, when a police team attempted to apprehend him in the Chitli Qabar area, the accused allegedly attacked the personnel again, injuring four constables. During the ensuing operation, police opened fire in retaliation to bring the accused under control. Nabeel sustained six bullet injuries during the police action.

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