Kidnapped, raped and dumped in forest: How Delhi Police nabbed cab driver for murder of minor girl

New Delhi:

In a horrifying incident, a 10-year-old minor girl was allegedly kidnapped from the streets of South Delhi, brutally raped and murdered by a cab driver. The accused has been arrested by the Delhi Police after a massive manhunt. The accused has been identified as 25-year-old Bablu, who works as an app-based taxi driver.

According to the police, the victim’s family made a PCR call at around 5:00 AM on Monday, June 22, reporting that the young girl had gone missing or had been abducted.

The initial investigation revealed that the victim, who lived on the pavement with her family, was kidnapped from near the CDR Chowk area. The accused driver spotted the child sleeping on the footpath, abducted her in his vehicle, and drove her to Gurugram, where he committed the sexual assault.

To cover up the crime, the accused brutally murdered the 10-year-old and subsequently dumped her body in the dense forest area of Mehrauli to destroy evidence.

"A cab driver arrested for allegedly raping and murdering an 11-year-old girl in Mehrauli area. The arrest was made within 6 hours of the crime. The driver had kidnapped the girl at 5 am on Monday, 22nd June, when she was sleeping on the footpath with her family. The accused confessed to the Police to have dumped the girl's body at Faridabad-Gurugram road," police said.

Investigation and arrest

Following the PCR call, the Delhi Police formed multiple teams to trace the missing child. Investigators scanned through hundreds of CCTV camera feeds along the route from CDR Chowk towards Gurugram and Mehrauli. The digital footprint and vehicular surveillance quickly led the police to the suspect’s vehicle and identity.

Bablu was apprehended shortly after. During rigorous interrogation, the accused broke down and confessed to the heinous crime, detailing how he abducted the child, assaulted her in Gurugram, killed her, and disposed of the body in the Mehrauli jungle.

The Delhi Police have recovered the victim's body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further investigation is underway.

ALSO READ: 'Let me go': IAF officer's wife alleges rape, forced conversion; two held, maulana on run