Wednesday, March 22, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Delhi
  4. Barricades removed from outside British Embassy in New Delhi days after Khalistanis' protest in London

Barricades removed from outside British Embassy in New Delhi days after Khalistanis' protest in London

A British High Commission spokesperson denied commenting on the matter saying they don't comment on security matters.

Reported By : Devendra Parashar Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari | New Delhi
Updated on: March 22, 2023 14:55 IST
Barricades removed from outside the residence of British
Image Source : ANI Barricades removed from outside the residence of British High Commissioner Alex Ellis in New Delhi

Delhi: Barricades put in place outside the British Embassy and High Commissioner Alex Ellis' residence in New Delhi, have now been removed, days after pro-Khalistani supporters tried to vandalise the Indian flag at Indian Embassy in London.

Speaking on the matter, a British High Commission spokesperson said, "We do not comment on security matters."

According to reports, the downgrade in security outside the British embassy could have been done in retaliation against the protest by pro-Khalistani supporters in London, which took place a few days ago. 

ALSO READ | BJP leader Vijayvargiya mulls forming 'Hanuman Chalisa Club', says Post-Partition India a 'Hindu Rashtra'

ALSO READ Amritpal Singh arrest: Bike on which Khalistani leader fled found abandoned, recovered near Jalandhar

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Top News

Related Khalistanis News

Latest News