Barricades removed from outside British Embassy in New Delhi days after Khalistanis' protest in London

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Barricades removed from outside the residence of British High Commissioner Alex Ellis in New Delhi

Delhi: Barricades put in place outside the British Embassy and High Commissioner Alex Ellis' residence in New Delhi, have now been removed, days after pro-Khalistani supporters tried to vandalise the Indian flag at Indian Embassy in London.

Speaking on the matter, a British High Commission spokesperson said, "We do not comment on security matters."

According to reports, the downgrade in security outside the British embassy could have been done in retaliation against the protest by pro-Khalistani supporters in London, which took place a few days ago.

ALSO READ | BJP leader Vijayvargiya mulls forming 'Hanuman Chalisa Club', says Post-Partition India a 'Hindu Rashtra'

ALSO READ | Amritpal Singh arrest: Bike on which Khalistani leader fled found abandoned, recovered near Jalandhar