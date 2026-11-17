Delhi Cabinet Minister Pravesh Verma has announced that the controversial Civil Lines residence, "Sheesh Mahal", will soon be opened to the general public. Verma said the decision has been taken considering the long-standing public demand. He added that the administration will first grant access to the national media before rolling out a ticketing and reservation system for citizens.

"For years, the people of Delhi have wanted to see the Sheesh Mahal... it was previously decided in a Cabinet meeting that this Sheesh Mahal would be converted into a State Guest House. However, in response to the demands of the public, it has now been decided that the Sheesh Mahal will be opened to the general public. Further details—such as the system for visits, how to book tickets, and how to make reservations—will be shared soon," Verma said.

Verma's veiled attack on Kejriwal

Launching a sharp attack on former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Parvesh Verma accused him of abandoning his early anti-VIP pledges to build an opulent residence using public funds.

"We will first show the nation's media how an individual—who once claimed he would neither accept a government vehicle nor a government bungalow—went on to demolish several existing bungalows, servant quarters, and garages. He then built this Sheesh Mahal," Verma said.

"We will allow the public to tour the entire facility, where they can see for themselves features like smart lighting in every room and curtains worth crores of rupees, along with marble imported from Vietnam. Everyone will be able to witness with their own eyes what stands as the most glaring example of corruption in Delhi."

Centre of fierce political storm

The 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow in Civil Lines - which served as Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence during his tenure as Chief Minister until he resigned and vacated the premises in late 2024—has been at the centre of a fierce political storm in the national capital.

The BJP coined the moniker "Sheesh Mahal" (Palace of Mirrors) to allege major financial irregularities and procedural violations in the property's renovation and expansion during the COVID-19 pandemic.

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