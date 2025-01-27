Delhi Election: AAP releases 15 ‘Kejriwal Guarantees’, focus on employment, Mahila Samman Yojana

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Assembly election 2025: Just a few days ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to release its manifesto on Monday, which is expected to outline the party’s key promises as it aims to secure a third consecutive term. This time the major focus will be on welfare schemes.

In a press conference, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will release the manifesto, according to party officials. Ahead of the launch, posters at the AAP office were replaced at various places and the party’s manifesto will be released under the banner of "Kejriwal's Guarantee".

This time, the manifesto is expected to focus on social welfare schemes, employment generation, and improvements in public services. In the manifesto, the AAP aims to address vacant posts in Delhi’s municipal bodies and government offices. The AAP said it has plans to organise job fairs to create private sector employment are also expected to find a mention in the manifesto.

Last week, Kejriwal announced a seven-point "manifesto" for the country's middle class, saying they have been neglected by successive governments and are a victim of "tax terrorism".

In a video message, he said the middle class is the "real superpower" of the Indian economy but has long been ignored and exploited solely for tax collection.

The BJP said it was shocking that Kejriwal, instead of offering his vision for the middle class, has tried to mislead them by posing "populist demands" before the Centre.

Kejriwal announced the seven-point charter aimed at addressing the concerns of the middle class and demanded the BJP-led Centre to address them.

The demands included raising the education budget from the current 2 per cent to 10 per cent and capping private school fees. He also proposed subsidies and scholarships for higher education to make quality education accessible to all.

The AAP chief stressed the need for an increase in healthcare spending, suggesting a rise to 10 per cent of the GDP, along with the removal of taxes on health insurance premiums.

Kejriwal also called for an increase in the income tax exemption limit from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, citing the heavy financial burden on the middle class.

Another demand was the removal of GST on essential goods, which Kejriwal argued disproportionately affects middle-class households. He also advocated for more robust retirement plans, including free healthcare for senior citizens in both private and government hospitals.

Additionally, he urged the central government to reinstate the 50 per cent concession on train fares for senior citizens, which was discontinued in recent years.

Kejriwal criticised political parties for reducing the middle class to what he described as a "slave mindset" since independence. He pledged that AAP MPs would raise the voice of the middle class in upcoming parliamentary sessions, vowing to make their issues a central focus of the political discourse.

The announcement comes just weeks before the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5, with results to be declared on February 8.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which won 62 of the 70 assembly seats in 2020, is seeking a third consecutive term.