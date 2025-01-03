Kejriwal responds to PM Modi's 'AAPda govt' remark: 'Those who work for people never abuse others'

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: AAP chief Arvind kejriwal on Friday responded to PM Modi’s 'AAPda govt' remark and said those who work for people never abuse others. He said Prime Minister Modi today came to Delhi and gave a speech of 43 minutes, for 39 minutes he abused the government formed by the overwhelming majority of Delhi.

Kejriwal said it would take him two to three hours to count the number of things the Delhi government has done in ten years, but the BJP has not done anything that the Prime Minister can say today.



“He who works should not be scolded, he who does not should be scolded. The Prime Minister had given a letter of resolution in 2020, so far only 4700 houses have been built in five years,” Kejriwal said.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj responded to PM Modi's 'AAPda for Delhi' remark and said such statements do not suit a PM. He said in the past 10 years, the central government has half of Delhi and we have the other half. “We have worked to improve sewage system, water supply, electricity... I want to ask what did the central government do for Delhi? Businessmen are getting extortion calls, and people are being murdered in broad daylight. The situation is worst in Delhi now and BJP's central government is responsible for this,” he said.

On PM Modi terming Delhi government as "AAPda Sarkar", Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "I feel like laughing when the PM talks about the education system in Delhi...Today, many big people from across the world come to Delhi to see the schools here. I would also invite PM Modi to come and see the govt schools and decide if work has been done or not. It is unfortunate that he is saying this from a big stage."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed AAP as an "AAPda" for Delhi, saying this "aapda" had taken the national capital in its grip in the past 10 years.

Addressing people after launching a slew of infrastructure projects in the national capital, including in housing and education sectors, he hit out at the AAP-led city government and said the situation in the national capital would worsen if its reign continued.

On the one hand, the Centre is making a lot of efforts; on the other, the Union Territory government stands for brazen lies, Modi said, accusing the AAP government of committing corruption in a host of sectors ranging from school education to fighting pollution and the liquor trade.

With assembly elections set to be held in the city next month, the prime minister said Delhi had launched a war on this "aapda (disaster)" and decided to get rid of it.

Giving a call for AAP's defeat, Modi raised the slogan, "'Aapda' ko nahi sahenge, badal kar rahenge (we will not tolerate 'aapda', we will remove it). "This year will usher in a new politics of nation-building and people's welfare. Therefore, 'aapda' has to be removed and the BJP brought in," he said.

Due to the city government not allowing the Centre's signature health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat, and other programmes in the national capital, Modi said he was unable to fully help the people living here despite his efforts.

If highways are being built in the capital and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has been able to make houses for the poor, it is because "aapda" does not have much role in these sectors, he added.

Taking a swipe at former Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Modi said he could also have built a "sheesh mahal (glass palace)" for himself but his dream was to ensure homes for everyone in the country.

"These people commit corruption and then glorify it," he said, accusing AAP of shamelessness and making false promises.