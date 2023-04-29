Kejriwal 'palatial bungalow' row: L-G springs into action, demands 'relevant files'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A BJP worker during a protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of spending crores on the renovation of his official residence

Kejriwal 'palatial bungalow' row: Taking the media reports into account that crores of rupees is being spent on the "palatial bungalow" of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the L-G has issued an order to the Chief Secretary keep all the 'related' files for his purview. The BJP has been assailing the AAP and Delhi CM over Rs 45 crore spent on renovation of Chief Minister's residence at 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines area.

While the BJP alleged "blatant corruption" in the renovation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence, the Congress said it was "shameful" and it was like the party slapping its voters in the face. The BJP had even alleged that expenditure under various heads was kept below Rs 10 crore to bypass the lieutenant governor's scrutiny.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi charged, "The expenditure on the chief minister's camp office was Rs 9.99 crore," Trivedi said and asked, "From where have you acquired the capacity of calculating an exact amount of Rs 9.99 crore...a smart calculation. This is clearly a matter of blatant corruption.This clearly unmasks the Aam Aadmi Party's corruption."

However, the AAP hit back and accused the BJP of diverting attention from key issues by raising the matter of Rs 45 crore spent on the house. "Since yesterday, there have been attempts to divert attention from key issues such as the Pulwama attack and the Adani row by discussing the chief minister's residence. It was an 80-year-old house constructed in 1942. There had been not one but three instances of the roof collapsing," AAP MP Sanjay Singh.