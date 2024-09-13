Arvind Kejriwal walks out of jail after bail, receives rousing welcome by AAP workers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal released on bail in excise policy case.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday walked out of Tihar Jail after the Rouse Avenue court accepted the surety bonds and issued his release warrant. For his early release, the court had also accepted the request for sending the release warrant through a special messenger.

Kejriwal was received by a huge crowd of supporters and party workers including senior leaders like Sanjay Singh. After getting released, he addressed this supporters and said that BJP tried to break him but he has emerged 100 times stronger. He said that each drop of his blood is for the nation.

The development comes after the Supreme Court earlier in the day granted him bail in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam. Kejriwal has been granted bail in the corruption case related to excise policy, filed by the CBI. He had already got the interim bail in the related money laundering case filed by the ED. However, the Supreme Court, while granting bail to Kejriwal, directed him not to make any public comment on the merits of the case. The SC on Kejriwal's bail plea said, "No impediment in arresting a person who is already in custody in another case for purposes of probe."

Following the court’s decision, AAP leaders and supporters celebrated the bail as a "victory of truth." Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, expressed her gratitude towards AAP workers and wished for the release of other party leaders still in custody. Delhi’s former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia echoed her sentiments, asserting that truth had triumphed over lies and conspiracies.