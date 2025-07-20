Kanwar Yatra: Agra Canal Road closed from July 21 to 23 | Check traffic advisory, alternate routes The closure has been implemented to ensure the safety and convenience of devotees, particularly the large number of Dak Kanwars expected during this period.

New Delhi:

In view of the heavy movement of Kanwarias during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, the Agra Canal Road (from Kalindi Kunj to Faridabad) will remain temporarily closed to all vehicular traffic from July 21 to July 23, the Delhi Traffic Police announced in a public advisory issued on Sunday.

The closure has been implemented to ensure the safety and convenience of devotees, particularly the large number of Dak Kanwars expected during this period.

Traffic restrictions and road closures

According to the advisory, the Agra Canal Road (Eco Park Road) will be completely closed for vehicular movement. Kalindi Kunj–Yamuna Bridge Road may experience intermittent closures and heavy congestion.

Commuters travelling from Noida towards Faridabad/Delhi are strongly advised to avoid these stretches during the restricted period.

Suggested alternate routes

Vehicles coming from Noida towards Delhi/Faridabad may take Road No. 13 from Kalindi Kunj Junction and turn left towards Mathura Road / Faridabad Bypass Road, the advisory stated.

Movement of emergency vehicles (Ambulances, Fire Brigade, Police) will be allowed, though they are advised to avoid the affected stretches unless absolutely necessary.

Public advisory

Commuters have been suggested to plan their travel in advance, especially if they need to visit hospitals, airports, or railway stations. The advisory encouraged use of public transport wherever possible.

People have also been asked to follow instructions from on-ground traffic police personnel and adhere to diversion signs. Staying updated with real-time alerts through the official social media handles of the Delhi Traffic Police is also suggested.

Stay updated

For the latest traffic updates, commuters are urged to follow the official channels of Delhi Traffic Police: Website: https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in, Facebook: facebook.com/dtptraffic and Platform X (Twitter): x.com/dtptraffic

Helpline numbers have also been issued for the days. (WhatsApp: 8750871493, Helpline numbers: 1095 / 011-25844444).