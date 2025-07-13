Kanwar Yatra 2025: FIR filed after glass shards found on kanwariya route in Delhi’s Shahdara, probe on Delhi Police has filed an FIR after broken glass pieces were found on the Kanwar Yatra route in Shahdara’s GTB area and Jhilmil Colony. The incident, flagged by Minister Kapil Mishra on social media, raised safety concerns for pilgrims.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR after shards of broken glass were found scattered along a stretch of the Kanwar Yatra route in Shahdara’s Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) area and Jhilmil Colony, raising concerns over the safety of pilgrims. Officials said on Sunday that CCTV footage is being reviewed to determine whether the glass came from a damaged vehicle or was intentionally placed by miscreants. The case has been filed at Seemapuri police station, and an investigation is underway.

The incident gained attention after Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra flagged the matter on social media on Saturday, claiming miscreants had scattered glass pieces across a kilometre of the yatra path. He assured that prompt action was being taken and that those responsible would face legal consequences.

Mishra posted on X: “Some miscreants in Delhi’s Shahdara scattered glass pieces on the Kanwar Yatra route for about a kilometre. PWD and corporation employees are clearing the road. Local MLA Sanjay Goyal is at the spot, and CM Rekha Gupta has also taken cognisance.” He also stressed that no disruption of the Kanwar Yatra would be tolerated and that an FIR had been registered against unidentified persons.

In response, police personnel were deployed near the affected areas, including roads near flyovers and Kanwar camps, to ensure the safety of pilgrims and prevent any untoward incidents.

Devotees laud yatra preparations, say no issues

Kanwariyas resting at nearby camps said they had noticed some glass shards but confirmed that authorities were actively cleaning the roads. “All arrangements are good and we have no issues. We saw a few glass pieces, but many workers were cleaning the roads even at night,” said Raman, a Kanwar yatri. Another pilgrim, Aman, added, “There were a few glass shards, but they were being cleaned. I saw 7–8 Kanwar camps and others still being set up. So far, no problems.”

(Based on PTI inputs)