Kalkaji Election Results: Atishi defeats BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri in face-saving victory for AAP

Delhi election results: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi secured a face-saving victory for the party by defeating BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri in the Kalkaji seat. However, AAP's top leaders, including party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, lost their seats.

As per the Election Commission, BJP is leading on 46 seats and AAP on 20 seats as the counting of votes is underway. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has crossed the majority mark and is set to form the government in the national capital after a 27-year-long drought.

The voting for the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi was held on February 5. The BJP, out of power in Delhi since 1998, has pulled all the stops to win the polls and replace AAP which has been dominating since 2013. In the last two Assembly elections in 2015 and 2020, the AAP routed the BJP restricting it to three and eight seats, respectively.

What happened in the 2020 and 2015 Assembly Elections?

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, AAP candidate Atishi won this seat by a margin of 11,393 votes. She got 55,897 votes with 52.28% vote share. Atishi defeated BJP candidate Dharambir Singh, who got 41.63% i.e. 44,504 votes. Congress candidate Shivani Chopra came third with just 4,965 votes (4.64%). The total number of valid votes was 1,96,794.

In the 2015 elections, AAP candidate Avtar Singh Kalkaji won the seat. He got 55,104 votes with a vote share of (51.7%). BJP candidate Harmeet Singh Kalka got 35,335 (33.16%) votes and came second. Avtar Singh Kalkaji defeated Harmeet Singh Kalka by a margin of 19,769 votes. Atishi got 55,897 votes in 2020, just 793 more than AAP's Avtar Singh got in 2015. This shows that AAP's support base in Kalkaji remained relatively stable. Congress lost 8,587 votes in the same period, while BJP gained 11,269 votes. NOTA and BSP both got around 500 votes in both 2015 and 2020.