Kalkaji Assembly Election Results 2025 Live: Atishi takes lead in early trends

Kalkaji Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Kalkaji Assembly constituency commenced along with the 69 other constituencies of Delhi. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is leading from the seat in early trends.

The key parties in the fray are the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and AAP.

A total of 13 candidates were in the fray from the Kalkaji seat. These include Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party, Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP, Alka Lamba of Congress, Pritam Singh of BSP and other candidates from many small parties and independents.

Kalkaji Assembly Constituency

Kalkaji assembly constituency is one of the 70 constituencies in New Delhi state. It is a General category assembly seat. It is situated in South East Delhi district. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress are some of the main parties in the constituency.

Kalkaji Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,06,743 voters in the Kalkaji constituency during the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections. Out of this, 59,157 voters were male and 47,583 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 167 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kalkaji in 2020 was 73 (65 were men and 8 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Kalkaji constituency was 1,64,319. Out of this, 92,072 voters were male and 72,236 were female. There were 303 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kalkaji in 2015 was 79 (49 were men and 30 were women).

What happened in the 2020 and 2015 Assembly Elections?

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, AAP candidate Atishi won this seat by a margin of 11,393 votes. She got 55,897 votes with 52.28% vote share. Atishi defeated BJP candidate Dharambir Singh, who got 41.63% i.e. 44,504 votes. Congress candidate Shivani Chopra came third with just 4,965 votes (4.64%). The total number of valid votes was 1,96,794.

In the 2015 elections, AAP candidate Avtar Singh Kalkaji won the seat. He got 55,104 votes with a vote share of (51.7%). BJP candidate Harmeet Singh Kalka got 35,335 (33.16%) votes and came second. Avtar Singh Kalkaji defeated Harmeet Singh Kalka by a margin of 19,769 votes. Atishi got 55,897 votes in 2020, just 793 more than AAP's Avtar Singh got in 2015. This shows that AAP's support base in Kalkaji remained relatively stable. Congress lost 8,587 votes in the same period, while BJP gained 11,269 votes. NOTA and BSP both got around 500 votes in both 2015 and 2020.