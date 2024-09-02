Senior journalist Umesh Upadhyay dies after accidental fall from building in Delhi, PM Modi condoles demise

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA A file image of journalist Umesh Upadhyay.

In a tragic incident, senior journalist Umesh Upadhyay died on Sunday (September 1) after falling from the fourth floor of his house during an inspection of renovation work in Delhi's Vasant Kunj region. He was 64 years old. Upadhyay, who was the elder brother of former Delhi BJP chief Satish Upadhyay, suffered severe head injuries in the accident, which saw him fall from the fourth to the second floor of the building, a police officer said.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning, and Upadhyay was immediately rushed to the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre in Vasant Kunj. Despite efforts by doctors, he succumbed to his injuries. "On enquiry, it came to light that at about 10.30 am, when Upadhyay was inspecting the renovation work of his building, he accidentally fell from the fourth floor to the second floor," the officer said.

What led to Upadhyay's death?

The Police said Upadhyay sustained serious head injuries and multiple other injuries after falling from the fourth floor of his house. He was promptly rushed to the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre at around 11 am, where he later succumbed to his injuries, they added. Another police officer stated that Upadhyay's family was not residing in the building at the time of the incident due to ongoing renovation work. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Satish Upadhyay, who is NDMC Vice Chairman, said that his elder brother Umesh Upadhyay succumbed to injuries after falling down at his home in Vasant Kunj in the morning. Police said that postmortem of the body and legal proceedings have been initiated and further investigation is underway.

PM Modi condoles journalist's death

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the journalist's death. "I am deeply saddened by the demise of senior journalist and writer Umesh Upadhyay ji, who made valuable contributions in the field of digital media and television. His demise is an irreparable loss for the world of journalism. I express my condolences to his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!," He wrote in a post on X.

ALSO READ: 'Better to die than...': Bangladesh woman journalist's final post before she was found dead in Dhaka lake