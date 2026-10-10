Jantar Mantar 2.0: Neha Bora, Prashant Bhushan, Yogendra Yadav detained amid Delhi Police crackdown

Several activists, including All India Students' Association (AISA) national president Nehra Bora, Prashant Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav, were detained by the Delhi Police on Saturday, amid a crackdown for the protest called by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Along with them, several Left leaders, including Karnataka's former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s Brinda Karat and CPI-ML Liberation's national general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, were also taken into custody. Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, was also detained by the police from Bandra and taken to DN Nagar police station.

The activists and the Left parties have openly backed the agitators and questioned the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, seeking Kumar's resignation. However, the police have intensified the security across the capital, detaining 1,500 people. This includes CJP's founder Abhijeet Dipke, and co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

The Delhi Police had earlier refused to give the CJP permission to protest at Jantar Mantar, citing the law and order situation in the national capital. It also appealed to people to ensure that the situation stays normal in the city-state.

AAP leaders detained in Chandigarh

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also backed the agitation and are protesting in Chandigarh; however, many of them have been detained, including Manish Sisodia, Baltej Punia and Sonia Mann.

The AAP has hit out at the Centre over the security clampdown in Delhi, describing it "worse than Emergency". In a post on X (formerly Twitter), AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said the Centre is 'scared' which was proven after Dipke and others were detained in flight upon their arrival in Delhi.

"This is worse than the Emergency. It's official... We are living under an absolute dictatorship ruled by Modi. Arresting cockroaches straight off their flight shows an unprecedented level of fear," Kejriwal said on X (formerly Twitter).

"PM Modi clearly knows he only won the election through vote chori and now he is hell-bent on protecting his fraud by completely crushing democracy. Gyanesh must go, but so must Modi," he added.

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