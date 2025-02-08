Jangpura, Delhi Election Results Live 2025: AAP's Manish Sisodia trails in early trends

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jangpura Results Live

Jangpura Assembly Election 2025 Result Live: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia is trailing, marking a crucial development in the highly anticipated Delhi Assembly Elections 2025. The initial vote count suggested a tight contest in Jangpura, with opposition candidates gaining an edge over AAP's Manish Sisodia. The seat, a stronghold for AAP in previous elections, is witnessing an intense battle this time.

The main candidates in the fray are former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, who is contesting against BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress' Farhad Suri.

Jangpura Assembly Constituency: Candidates and Key contest

Jangpura Assembly Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP candidate Praveen Kumar won the seat with a margin of 16,063 votes. He got 45,133 votes with a vote share of 50.88 per cent. Praveen Kumar defeated BJP candidate Impreet Singh Bakshi, who got 29,070 votes 32.77 per cent. Congress candidate Tarvinder Singh Marwah stood third with 13,565 votes (15.29%). The total number of valid votes polled was 88284.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP candidate Praveen Kumar won the seat. He was polled 43,927 votes with a vote share of 48.11 %. BJP candidate Maninder Singh Dhir got 23477 (25.71) and was the runner-up. Praveen Kumar defeated Maninder Singh Dhir by a margin of 20,450 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 90,990.

Jangpura Assembly Constituency Past Winners