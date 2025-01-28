Jangpura Assembly Election 2025: Will AAP's Manish Sisodia be able to win battle of Jangpura?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AAP's Manish Sisodia and BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah

This time all eyes are also set on the Jangpura assembly seat from where former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia is contesting against BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress' Farhad Suri. Sisodia had earlier contested from Patparganj in 2013, 2015 and 2020, but his seat has been changed this time.

Jangpura Assembly election 2025: Key candidates

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia is contesting against BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress' Farhad Suri

Jangpura Assembly Constituency

Jangpura assembly constituency is one of the 70 constituencies in New Delhi state. It is a General category assembly seat. It is situated in South East Delhi district. In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP candidate Praveen Kumar won the seat with a margin of 16,063 votes and defeated BJP candidate Impreet Singh Bakshi, who got 29,070 votes. Congress candidate Tarvinder Singh Marwah stood third with 13,565 votes.

Jangpura Constituency demographic profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,46,383 voters in the Jangpura constituency during the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections. Out of this, 80,101 voters were male and 66,276 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 233 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jangpura in 2020 was 49 (39 were men and 10 were women).

When will Jangpura vote?

The Delhi Assembly election 2025 for all 70 constituencies is scheduled to be held on February 5, 2025. Results will be declared on February 8, 2025.

Jangpura Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP candidate Praveen Kumar won the seat with a margin of 16,063 votes. He got 45,133 votes with a vote share of 50.88%. Praveen Kumar defeated BJP candidate Impreet Singh Bakshi, who got 29,070 votes 32.77 %. Congress candidate Tarvinder Singh Marwah stood third with 13,565 votes (15.29%). The total number of valid votes polled was 88284.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP candidate Praveen Kumar won the seat. He was polled 43,927 votes with a vote share of 48.11 %. BJP candidate Maninder Singh Dhir got 23477 (25.71) and was the runner-up. Praveen Kumar defeated Maninder Singh Dhir by a margin of 20,450 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 90,990.

Congress candidate Tarvinder Singh Marwah stood third with 22,662 votes (24.82%).

Jangpura Assembly Constituency Past Winners