Janakpuri Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: Will Aam Aadmi Party retain the seat for third-time in a row?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Janakpuri Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE

Janakpuri Assembly Election Results 2025: The Assembly Elections 2025 in Delhi ended on February 5. The counting of votes will take place today, February 8. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress party are the important parties in Delhi. One of the key constituencies in the 70-seat Delhi Assembly is Janakpuri. Rajesh Rishi of AAP is the sitting MLA from Janakpuri seat. He won the seat with a margin of 14,917 votes in 2020 elections. However, this time he has not been given a ticket from the party, leading to his departure from AAP.

LIVE Updates:

Counting of votes to begin shortly.

The counting of votes for the Janakpuri constituency seat begins.

As per initial trends, BJP is leading on 14, AAP is ahead on 13 and Congress has opened its account with one constituency seat.

Key Candidates

The sitting MLA from the Janakpuri constituency seat, Rajesh Rishi, resigned from AAP along with seven others which included Bhavna Gaur (Palam), Madan Lal (Kasturba Nagar), Rohit Kumar Mehraulia (Trilokpuri), Bhupinder Singh Joon (Bijwasan), Naresh Yadav (Mehrauli), Pawan Kumar Sharma (Adarsh Nagar) and Girish Soni (Madipur).

AAP fielded Praveen Kumar this time from the constituency. He went head-to-head against BJP's Ashish Sood and Harbani Kaur of the Congress party.

History of Janakpuri constituency

It is one of the 70 constituencies of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The constituency was established in 1993. It is a part of the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency which includes nine other assembly segments namely Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Uttam Nagar, Vikaspuri, Dwarka, Matiala, and Najafgarh.

The seat has been a stronghold of the BJP since its inception in 1993 and Professor Jagdish Mukhi won this seat straight five times till 2013. In 2015, AAP's Rajesh Rishi took the seat from BJP and won elections from the seat two consecutive times.