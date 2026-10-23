Jamia University walls defaced with controversial slogans; calls to 'Free Kashmir' and Sharjeel Imam

New Delhi:

Controversial slogans targeting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Jamia Millia Islamia's Vice-Chancellor have reportedly appeared on the walls of the university in Delhi. The writings also include calls to 'Free Kashmir' and Sharjeel Imam, triggering a controversy on the campus. The slogans have drawn strong objections from ABVP, which has criticised the messages written on the university walls. The university administration has not yet issued a response to the matter.

The development comes amid an ongoing student protest at Jamia, where students have been demanding the restoration of the university's students' union and the announcement of elections for the 2026-27 academic session.

Students protesting for restoration of students' union

Students at Jamia Millia Islamia have been holding a hunger strike and sit-in protest since October 12, demanding the revival of the students' union. The university's students' union was dissolved in 2006. Protesters are now seeking the announcement of an election schedule for the 2026-27 academic session. The university administration recently constituted a committee to look into the matter. However, the students' demand for the restoration of the union remains at the centre of the ongoing protest.

(Image Source : REPORTER)The writings include 'RSS go back ' and 'VC go back'.

Why is Sharjeel Imam in jail?

Sharjeel Imam was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the February 2020 Delhi riots. He was accused of being among the alleged key conspirators in the violence that left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

The riots erupted in northeast Delhi amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA), and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), which were followed by violent clashes.

The appearance of slogans supporting Imam at Jamia comes after a similar incident was reported at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where demonstrations in support of Imam and Umar Khalid had also drawn attention.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Slogans on the walls of Jamia.

What are the allegations against Sharjeel Imam?

Imam was arrested in this case on August 25, 2020, over allegations of delivering inflammatory speeches. The prosecution has alleged that Imam made speeches at Jamia Millia Islamia on December 13, 2019, and at Aligarh Muslim University on December 16, 2019, in which he allegedly threatened to separate Assam and other parts of the Northeast from India. These allegations form part of the legal proceedings against him and have not been presented here as established findings of guilt. Recently, a court granted Imam seven days of interim bail, from October 4 to October 10, to attend his cousin's wedding.

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