Jamia students allege police lathi charged during CAA protests, claim students severely injured

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jamia students holding placards during a protest.

Jamia Millia Islamia students on Tuesday alleged that during a CAA protest on December 16, the police entered the University library and lathicharged them. The demonstrating students also claimed that many students were severely injured during the lathicharge.

On Sunday, Jamia suspended classes and shut down its library and canteen as a student outfit planned to observe a remembrance event marking the anniversary of the 2019 anti-CAA protests and alleged police brutality on campus.

The Left-backed All India Students' Association (AISA) alleged that the university administration's decision was aimed at preventing students from participating in the event.

Entry and exit points from campus restricted

The All India Students' Association (AISA) alleged that the University administration’s decision was aimed at preventing students from participating in the event.

They also claimed that the entry and exit points from the campus were restricted with those inside not allowed to leave and others were barred from entering.

Jamia issued three circulars late on Sunday night, stating that the classes, the canteen and the library would remain closed from 1 pm due to ‘maintenance work’.

AISA criticises Jamia administration

AISA in a statement slammed the Jamia administration and criticised the police for what it called a ‘nexus’ to stifle dissent.

“The university administration has shut down the campus completely and stationed police inside and outside to prevent any activity around the area," it said.

"On 15th December 2019, the Delhi Police injured our friends, vandalised our campus, and treated us like terrorists. Today, they are refusing to even let us remember that day of horror," AISA said.

Videos circulating online showed students raising slogans such as "Delhi Police Go Back" to protest the heavy deployment of police personnel outside the campus.

There was no immediate response from the university administration on the allegations.

(With inputs from PTI)