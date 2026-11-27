New Delhi:

A powder room featuring fittings worth Rs 5.8 lakh, a 'baithak' (sitting room) costing Rs 41 lakh, and a lobby adorned with items valued at around Rs 7.5 lakh were among the features showcased at former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, which was opened to the media on Friday, according to PWD officials.

The 'Sheesh Mahal' is adorned with luxurious decor - sofa sets worth Rs 5.47 lakh, a chandelier worth Rs 11 lakh, a TV set worth Rs 3 lakh, a mandir worth Rs 6.71 lakh, a recliner worth Rs 2.42 lakh, chairs worth Rs 5.58 lakh, as per the video circulated online. The total cost of 'Sheesh Mahal' is Rs 58.83 crore.

Minister Kapil Mishra told ANI, "Starting today, the public in Delhi and across the country will be able to see this 'Sheesh Mahal'. It has been opened to the media today, and through your cameras, the entire nation will witness the sordid game of corruption and plunder that Kejriwal played—at a time when Delhi was gasping for oxygen during the COVID-19 pandemic. "The very man who once claimed he would live in a single-room house has engaged in massive corruption using public funds. Items have been sourced from various countries around the world: the marble was imported from Vietnam, the crockery from another nation, and the tables from yet another. Today, through your cameras, the whole country will see this truth with their own eyes," he added.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Pravesh Verma accused Kejriwal of abandoning his early anti-VIP pledges to build an opulent residence using public funds. "We will first show the nation's media how an individual—who once claimed he would neither accept a government vehicle nor a government bungalow—went on to demolish several existing bungalows, servant quarters, and garages. He then built this Sheesh Mahal," Verma said.

"We will allow the public to tour the entire facility, where they can see for themselves features like smart lighting in every room and curtains worth crores of rupees, along with marble imported from Vietnam. Everyone will be able to witness with their own eyes what stands as the most glaring example of corruption in Delhi."

The 6 Flagstaff Road bungalow in Civil Lines - which served as Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence during his tenure as Chief Minister until he resigned and vacated the premises in late 2024—has been at the centre of a fierce political storm in the national capital.

According to officials, the ticket price is likely to be around Rs 20, and for senior citizens and college students, the entry would be free.

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Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' set to open to public next week, ticket booking details coming soon