Infant girl among three killed, five injured as dumper truck collides with autorickshaw in northeast Delhi

New Delhi:

At least three people, including an infant girl and two men, were killed and five others injured after a dumper truck collided with an autorickshaw in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar area early Thursday, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said. A three-year-old girl travelling in the autorickshaw escaped unhurt in the accident, which took place near Pusta No. 5 at around 5.17 am, officials said.

"We received information that a dumper truck had collided with an autorickshaw, leaving several occupants injured," a DFS officer said.

Injured taken to hospital

The injured were identified as Raja (32) and Rakhi (30). The identities of the three other injured persons, two men and a woman, were yet to be ascertained.

Two unidentified men and an infant girl were declared dead on arrival at the hospital, taking the death toll to three, the officer said.

The five injured persons, along with the three-year-old girl who escaped unhurt, were taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital by local residents and a police control room (PCR) vehicle before fire department teams reached the spot.

After receiving information about the accident, the DFS dispatched two water tenders and a quick response vehicle to the scene. An incident response team was also mobilised. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and working to establish the identities of the deceased and injured.

DTC electric bus catches fire

Meanwhile, in another incident, a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) electric bus was gutted in a fire near an underpass in the Shastri Park area of northeast Delhi, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said on Thursday. There were no passengers on board the bus when the incident occurred on Wednesday night.

According to the fire department, a call reporting the blaze was received at 10.57 pm on November 11 from the E-Block underpass in Shastri Park.

Two fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the spot. Firefighters launched an operation to extinguish the flames and brought the fire under control by 11.30 pm, an official said.

However, the bus was completely gutted in the fire. The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.

(With PTI inputs)

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