IndiGo passenger misbehaves with air hostess on Delhi–Shirdi flight, handed over to security

A passenger onboard IndiGo flight 6E 6404 from Delhi to Shirdi was handed over to security officials after allegedly misbehaving with a cabin crew member, the airline said in a statement on Sunday. IndiGo said the incident occurred on Friday, May 2, and that the passenger was declared “unruly” after the crew followed standard operating procedures.

“We are aware of an incident on flight 6E 6404 from Delhi to Shirdi on May 2, where a customer behaved inappropriately towards cabin crew. Our crew followed standard procedures, and the customer was declared unruly,” the airline said.

It added that maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all passengers and crew remains a top priority. Further details on the matter are awaited.

