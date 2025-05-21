Delhi-Srinagar IndiGo flight hit by severe turbulence, makes emergency landing | VIDEO An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar with 227 people on board reported an emergency after encountering a hailstorm midair on Wednesday, but landed safely at 6.30 pm.

Srinagar:

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar carrying 227 people on board encountered severe turbulence midair due to a sudden hailstorm on Wednesday evening, prompting the pilot to report an emergency to air traffic control. The flight, however, landed safely at Srinagar airport at 6:30 pm, officials confirmed.

The aircraft, operating as IndiGo flight 6E 2142 (registration VT-IMD), ran into bad weather while en route to Srinagar and was declared an "Aircraft on Ground" (AOG) after landing — a status used for planes that require inspection before further operations.

“All aircrew and passengers are safe, and the aircraft has been declared AOG by the airline,” an official of the Airports Authority of India said.

IndiGo also issued a statement following the incident: “IndiGo flight 6E 2142 operating from Delhi to Srinagar encountered sudden hailstorm en route. The flight and cabin crew followed established protocol and the aircraft landed safely in Srinagar. The airport team attended to the customers after arrival of the aircraft, prioritizing their wellbeing and comfort. The aircraft will be released post necessary inspection and maintenance.”

The incident drew attention to the unpredictable weather conditions affecting flight operations in the region.