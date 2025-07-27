India TV chairman Rajat Sharma visits Luxe Dental Clinic in GK, lauds Dr Ishman's smile transformation work India TV Chairman Rajat Sharma visited Dr Ishman’s Luxe Dental Clinic in Greater Kailash, Delhi, where he felicitated dentists undergoing cosmetic dentistry training. Known for smile makeovers using porcelain veneers, Dr Ishman has treated actors and influencers from India and abroad.

New Delhi:

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on Sunday visited Dr Ishman Luxe Dental Clinic in Delhi's Greater Kailash, where he handed out certificates to young dentists undergoing advanced training in cosmetic dentistry. The clinic, run by smile design specialist Dr Ishman, is known for its expertise in porcelain veneers and has attracted clients from India and abroad, including actors, influencers, and high-profile patients seeking perfect smiles.

Speaking at the event, Rajat Sharma said, “This isn’t just a dental clinic; it’s a place that spreads happiness and restores smiles. I truly understood today how a smile can be transformed with precision and care.”

Expressing her gratitude, Dr Ishman said, “Today, the biggest celebrity visited our clinic. We are honoured to have Rajat Sir here; it gave us all a chance to learn and feel inspired.”

Dr Ishman is not only a clinical expert but also a trendsetter in cosmetic dentistry. Saturday’s event marked her 10th training course, attended by dentists from Punjab, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Delhi, all eager to learn modern smile enhancement techniques.

Known for transforming smiles with cutting-edge procedures, Dr Ishman is now also focused on training the next generation of dentists in new-age cosmetic technologies.