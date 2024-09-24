India's first 'air train' to come up at Delhi Airport by 2027: Check route, distance, other details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi IGI airport.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport is planning to launch India's first air train system to provide smooth connectivity between the airport terminals, parking lots, and other facilities. The new air train, once launched, will reduce travel time across the airport, and ensure convenience for all passengers. "APM system is intended to provide reliable, fast and seamless connectivity between Terminal-1 and Terminal-3/2 spanning route length of around 7.7 km via aerocity and cargo city. In addition to providing required connectivity between terminals, APM system will enhance passenger convenience, improve ASQ score and reduce carbon footprint," as per details available on the airport's website.

Known as Automated People Mover, the new air train will connect Terminals 1, 2, 3, Aerocity, and Cargo City at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The new air train will have four stations and cover a distance of around 7.7 km. It is interesting to note that the new project will replace the DTC bus used to travel across the airport.

In this regard, the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has issued a tender to construct an air train across the terminals and the total cost of the project is estimated to cost around Rs 2,000 crore.

The tender for the project is expected to start in October and November and the contract will be awarded based on criteria like cost, revenue-share models, and viability gap funding. The air train system is expected to become operational by the end of 2027.

it should be noted that the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), is the country's busiest airport and has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3. T1 is slightly away from T2 and T3. Currently, passengers travel between the terminals by road. The new T1 became operational on August 17.