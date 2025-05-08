India-Pakistan escalations: Delhi govt cancels leave of all employees amid heightened alert Delhi govt has cancelled all leave for its employees amid heightened security concerns, directing that no leave shall be granted to any officer or official until further notice. The move comes as part of preparations for an effective emergency response system, following cross-border hostilities.

New Delhi:

The Delhi government has cancelled all leave for its employees in view of the prevailing security situation and the need for a robust emergency response system, according to an official order issued on Thursday.

The directive states, "In view of the prevailing situation and preparedness for the emergency response system, the Competent Authority has directed that no leave shall be granted to any officer/official of the Government of NCT of Delhi, till further orders."

See Delhi government's official order here:

This comes amid heightened tensions following cross-border hostilities, including multiple Pakistani drone and missile attacks on Indian military installations in recent days. Delhi has been on high alert, with security forces stepping up surveillance and emergency protocols to address potential threats.

Sources said that key departments, including health, law and order, and disaster management, have been directed to remain on standby for any emergency response as the situation continues to evolve.