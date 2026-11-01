INDIA bloc Ramlila Maidan rally: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory; check roads to avoid, timings and more

New Delhi:

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory announcing traffic restrictions and diversions across parts of Central Delhi on Sunday (November 1) in view of the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan. The restrictions will remain in force from 10 am to 5 pm. The traffic police have advised commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and use alternative routes.

The traffic advisory lists 10 diversion points across Central Delhi, including Netaji Subhash Marg T-Point, Rajghat, Delhi Gate, ITO A-Point, Ajmeri Gate Red Light, Ranjeet Singh Flyover near Barakhamba Road, Bhavbhuti Marg-DDU Marg Red Light, Jhandewalan Roundabout, Turkman Gate and Mirdard Chowk.

Diversion points

Netaji Subhash Marg T-Point

Rajghat

Delhi Gate

ITO A-Point

Ajmeri Gate Red Light

Ranjeet Singh Flyover at Barakhamba Road

Bhavbhuti Marg–DDU Marg Red Light

Jhandewalan Roundabout

Turkman Gate

Mirdard Chowk

Roads likely to be affected

Traffic movement may be affected on the following stretches and adjoining areas:

BSZ Marg (ITO to Delhi Gate)

JLN Marg (Rajghat to Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk to Ajmeri Gate)

Aruna Asaf Ali Road (Ajmeri Gate to Hamdard Chowk to Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate)

Minto Road–Kamla Market Roundabout–Hamdard Chowk

Ranjeet Singh Flyover to Turkman Gate

DBG Road (Jhandewalan Roundabout towards Ajmeri Gate Chowk)

W-Point (BSZ Marg)

Barakhamba Road towards Mandi House Roundabout to Sikandra Road

KG Marg–Firoz Shah Road

Chelmsford Road

Minto Road towards Bhavbhuti Marg

Vehicular movement will also be regulated along the stretches from Guru Nanak Chowk to Kamla Market Roundabout, Kamla Market Roundabout to Hamdard Chowk, Hamdard Chowk to Turkman Gate, and Turkman Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk.

The movement of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses will be regulated on BSZ Marg, the entire stretch from Rajghat to JLN Marg, DGB Road and Minto Road, depending on prevailing traffic conditions, the advisory said.

Routes to New Delhi Railway Station

The advisory has suggested alternative routes for passengers travelling to New Delhi Railway Station. Those approaching from the DGB Road side have been advised to take Chelmsford Road, the Outer Circle of Connaught Place, Minto Road and Bhavbhuti Marg.

Passengers travelling from East Delhi can take the route via ITO, DDU Marg and Bhavbhuti Marg to reach the Ajmeri Gate side of the station. In case of disruption on DDU Marg, commuters can use the alternative route via ITO Red Light, W-Point, Sikandra Road, Connaught Place, Paharganj and Chelmsford Road to reach the station.

The traffic police has also advised commuters to avoid unnecessary travel towards Astha Kunj Park, Nehru Place and adjoining roads during the programme, use alternative routes wherever possible and refrain from roadside or unauthorised parking near the rally venue.

Motorists have been urged to use public transport, preferably the Metro, follow traffic signs and instructions issued by traffic personnel, and allow extra time for their journeys.

INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' rally

The stage is set for the INDIA bloc's mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, with opposition leaders and supporters from various states arriving in the national capital for a show of strength against alleged electoral irregularities and to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The INDIA bloc has appealed to students, youth, women, workers and members of civil society to join the demonstration. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and student organisations, including the All India Students' Association (AISA), have also extended their support.

Named "Chalo Dilli", the march will begin at the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction and culminate at Ramlila Maidan, where the rally is scheduled to be held from 10 am to 5 pm.

According to news agency PTI, INDIA bloc leaders are expected to travel in open buses from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence to the starting point of the march.

While opposition leaders have projected a turnout of up to 10 lakh people, the Delhi Police has estimated that around 50,000 people may attend the rally.

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