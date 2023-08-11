Delhi: 11-year-old boy allegedly killed, body stuffed in bed box by unknown woman in Inderpuri

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Mother of 11-year-old boy who was allegedly killed by an unknown woman.

Delhi: A 11-year-old boy was allegedly killed by a woman and stuffed his body in a bed box in his house in Delhi's Inderpuri area, police said.

The minor boy was found dead inside the bed box in Delhi's Inder Puri area, the deceased mother said.

"I was returning from my office when I got a call from his (deceased) dance teacher... when I reached home, I realised that things were messed up... we took him to the nearest clinic but he was referred to the emergency. When we took him to the emergency, he was declared brought dead...," she said.

The mother alleged the role of a woman behind the child's death.

Speaking in the matter, DCP West, Vichitra Veer said, "Last night, the Inderpuri Police Station received information from the BLK hospital and as per which a child has been admitted (to the hospital) who was found dead. On the neck of the child, some nail scratches were spotted because of which chances of murder have emerged. The police went to the hospital and examined the matter... On the statement of the deceased's mother, we registered a murder case and started an investigation... On the basis of our investigation, we are considering a lady identified as Pooja as the prime accused and we are looking for her."

The suspect has been identified as Pooja who was known to the boy’s parents. Multiple teams have been formed and raids are being conducted at her possible hideouts, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said.

According to the initial investigation, the suspect was known to the boy's family and had even visited their house in the past. However, they had a feud over some issues, the DCP said.

On Thursday, Pooja came to the house when the victim's mother was not there and allegedly committed the offence, police said.

The matter came to light after the boy's teacher called his mother and informed her that the boy did not come to his class, they said.

The woman searched the house for her son and noticed that the mattress on the bed was not in place. When she opened the bed box, she found her son lying lifeless inside it, police said. She rushed her son to the hospital where he was declared dead, they said.

According to police, the boy’s parents Jitender and Neelu had been living separately for some time. Pooja came to the woman’s house when she was not there. She stayed there for a while and left after some time.

Neelu, in her statement, said, “I called my husband and informed him about it. Meanwhile, he received a call from a woman who threatened him.”

A murder case has been registered at Inderpuri police station and the body has been sent to RML Hospital for post-mortem, the DCP said.

