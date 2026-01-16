Independence Day Parade 2026: Traffic restrictions, road closures and diversions on Kartavya Path Delhi Traffic Police announces traffic restrictions and diversions on Kartavya Path for Independence Day Parade 2026. Check road closures, timings, and alternate routes.

New Delhi:

The result for Thane municipal corporation has been declared. Out of 131, BJP has won 2As every year, the Independence Day parade will take place on Kartavya Path this year as well. Preparations are in full swing for the parade, and to ensure its smooth and uninterrupted movement, the Delhi Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions on key roads in central Delhi.8 eats while shiv sena has won 75 seats and SS - UBt got 1, ncp got 9, ncp-sp secured 12 seat and other got 6 seats

Traffic restrictions on Kartavya Path

The parade route will stretch from Kartavya Path up to the ‘C’ Hexagon. To facilitate the preparation for the event, traffic movement will be restricted at the following locations from 10:15 am to 12:30 pm on January 17, 19, 20, and 21, 2026:

Kartavya Path–Rafi Marg Crossing

Kartavya Path–Janpath Crossing

Kartavya Path–Mansingh Road Crossing

Kartavya Path–C-Hexagon

In addition, Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will remain completely closed for traffic during the restricted hours.

Traffic diversions and advisory for commuters

Due to these restrictions, traffic diversions will be in place and congestion is likely on surrounding roads. The Delhi Traffic Police has urged motorists to remain patient, follow traffic rules, maintain road discipline, and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed at intersections.

Citizens have also been advised to plan their journeys in advance to avoid inconvenience.

Suggested alternate routes

To help commuters bypass the restricted areas, the Delhi Traffic Police has suggested the following alternate routes:

North to South and Vice Versa

Ring Road (Sarai Kale Khan – I.P. Flyover – Rajghat)

Lajpat Rai Marg – Mathura Road – Bhairon Road – Ring Road

Aurobindo Marg – Safdarjung Road – Kamal Ataturk Marg – Kautilya Marg – Sardar Patel Marg – Mother Teresa Crescent – RML – Baba Kharak Singh Marg

Prithvi Raj Road – Rajesh Pilot Marg – Subramaniam Bharti Marg – Mathura Road – Bhairon Road – Ring Road

Barfkhana – Azad Market – Rani Jhansi Flyover – Panchkuian Road – Hanuman Murti – Vande Matram Marg – Dhaula Kuan

East to West and Vice Versa

Ring Road – Bhairon Road – Mathura Road – Subramaniam Bharti Marg – Rajesh Pilot Marg – Prithvi Raj Road – Safdarjung Road – Kamal Ataturk Marg – Panchsheel Marg – Simon Bolivar Marg – Upper Ridge Road/Vande Matram Marg

Ring Road – ISBT – Chandgi Ram Akhara – Mall Road – Azad Pur – Ring Road

Ring Road – Bhairon Road – Mathura Road – Lodhi Road – Aurobindo Marg – Safdarjung Road – Teen Murti Marg – Mother Teresa Crescent – Park Street – Shankar Road – Vande Matram Marg

East to South-West Delhi

Ring Road – Vande Matram Marg (and vice versa)

South Delhi to Connaught Place and Central Secretariat

Mother Teresa Crescent – Park Street – Mandir Marg/Baba Kharak Singh Marg

Ring Road – Vande Matram Marg – Link Road – Panchkuian Road

Ring Road – Sardar Patel Marg – 11 Murti – Mother Teresa Crescent – R/A RML – North Avenue or Baba Kharak Singh Marg

Motorists heading towards Vinay Marg and Shanti Path, or travelling onwards to New Delhi and beyond, are advised to use Sardar Patel Marg – Mother Teresa Crescent – R/A RML – Baba Kharak Singh Marg or Park Street – Mandir Marg.

Stay updated with Delhi Traffic Police

Citizens can stay informed about the latest traffic updates through the Delhi Traffic Police’s official channels, including: