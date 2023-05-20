Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMD weather update: Delhi records minimum temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius, warm weekend ahead

The national capital reached a minimum temperature of 23 degrees on Saturday, 2 degrees Celsius, or two notches lower than the average temperature for the season, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). At 8:30 a.m., 52% relative humidity was recorded.

During the day, the weather department has predicted mostly clear skies. It is likely that the maximum temperature will hover around 41 degrees Celsius.

According to officials from the Met department, Delhi can anticipate a warm weekend after a brief temperature drop. In the next 48 hours, the mercury is expected to rise sharply, with the maximum temperature hovering between 41 °C and 43 °C in most areas. They likewise said a new western unsettling influence is supposed to welcome light downpour on May 23 and 24.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded a reading of 177 at 8 a.m., placing it in the "moderate" category.

On Friday, Delhi encountered a warm day with the maximum temperature settling at 38.2 degrees Celsius, as indicated by the India Meteorological Office (IMD).

According to the IMD, the city's minimum temperature was 24.4 degrees Celsius.

It stated that humidity levels varied between 78% and 25%.

The IMD has anticipated essentially clear skies in Delhi on Saturday with the most extreme temperature liable to settle around 41 degrees Celsius and the base around 24 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's general Air Quality File (AQI) on Friday remained at 152, which falls in the 'moderate' classification.

An AQI score of zero to 50 is deemed "good," 51 to 100 is "satisfactory," 101 to 200 is "moderate," 201 to 300 is "poor," 301 to 400 is "very poor," and 401 to 500 is "severe."

Also Read | Monsoon 2023: Mumbaikers to get weather updates on mobile phones during rainy season this year

Also Read | Delhi weather update: IMD predicts light rainfall, thunderstorm in NCR