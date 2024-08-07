Delhi weather update: IMD issues yellow alert, showers expected today | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO A delivery person rides an electric scooter in a waterlogged subway.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Delhi on Tuesday, predicting light to moderate rainfall over the next two days. Cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday. Tuesday saw Delhi's maximum temperature at 35.2 degrees Celsius, slightly above normal. The IMD forecasted that temperatures will range between 32 and 27 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Relative humidity fluctuated between 66% and 82%.

Air quality and weather conditions

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 60 at 4 pm, as per the Central Pollution Control Board. A cyclonic storm moving from Rajasthan towards Delhi is likely to bring moderate to heavy rainfall in the coming days, according to Skymet. However, humidity levels are expected to remain high throughout the week.

Rainfall predictions for other regions

IMD has also forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh this week. The bulletin states, "Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over east Rajasthan. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and east Uttar Pradesh."

Recent rainfall in Delhi

On Monday, parts of Delhi experienced scattered light rainfall with strong surface winds of 30-40 kmph. The Safdarjung weather station recorded 4.5mm of rainfall from Sunday morning to Monday.

Monsoon advances in northern India

As the monsoon progresses in northern India, IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Himachal Pradesh over the next three days. An orange alert has been issued for August 7 and 8, indicating potential severe weather conditions in the region.

